DGCA issues warning to Air India for breaching pilots’ flight duty timings

NEW DELHI: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning to Air India after finding that two of its Bengaluru-London flights in May exceeded the 10-hour pilot flight time limit stipulated under the Civil Aviation Requirement (CAR).

An Air India spokesperson confirmed that the airline had received the DGCA communication. The spokesperson said the rostering issue on the two long haul flights reported in mid-May arose "due to a different interpretation of a permission that was granted to mitigate the border related airspace closure".

"This was corrected immediately after the right interpretation was conveyed to us. Air India remains fully compliant with the rules," the spokesperson said.

DGCA’s letter, dated August 11, said the airline was sent a show cause notice on June 20 asking it to explain the reasons for the violations detected during a spot check, with flights AI133 on May 16 and 17.

“The regulator also noted that the airline’s Accountable Manager failed to ensure compliance with the rules outlined in the CAR,” the letter said.

The regulator said that the notice was sent to the airline but DGCA found the response in addressing the lapses “inadequate “. It also warned the airline’s chief executive officer Campbell Wilson, who is also its accountable manager.

“The reply submitted by M/s Air India in response to the Show Cause Notice has been duly examined and found to be unsatisfactory in addressing the regulatory lapses and deficiencies noted,” the regulator’s communication said.

“Accordingly, the Accountable Manager of M/s Air India Ltd. is hereby warned and advised to exercise utmost diligence and responsibility in ensuring strict compliance with the applicable Civil Aviation requirements.”