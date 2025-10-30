DGCA plans competency-based training framework for cabin crew

New Delhi: The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is planning to introduce a competency-based training and assessment (CBTA) framework for cabin crew to enhance the quality and effectiveness of their training, a senior official said on Thursday. The CBTA framework will be “voluntary for airlines,” DGCA’s chief flight operations inspector said.

DGCA’s chief flight operations inspector (CFOI), Shweta Singh, said that the regulator is likely to issue draft guidelines for the CBTA framework for cabin crew within a month.

Singh, who was attending an aviation conference in Delhi on Thursday, said that the CBTA framework will be “voluntary for airlines” and added that the move is intended to strengthen the professional competencies of cabin crew members.

“For instance, in situations such as a cabin fire, the framework will assess how crew members respond, communicate, and manage the situation. These performance indicators will be built into the training system to help improve real-world readiness,” Singh said.

Indian airlines already practice CBTA for pilots. The test was introduced by the regulator in 2022.

Senior vice-president for Flight Operations at IndiGo, Ashim Mittra, who was also at the aviation conference, emphasised that “the competency of the crew is more important than just the number of crew.”

As per the International Air Transport Association (IATA), which represents over 350 airlines globally, CBTA training programs provide the necessary safety and efficiency benefits required by the continuous increase in the complexity of the civil aviation system.

With India’s aviation sector expanding rapidly and airlines placing large aircraft orders, the demand for skilled pilots and cabin crew is expected to rise significantly in the coming years.