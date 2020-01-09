e-paper
Thursday, Jan 09, 2020
DGCA suspends GoAir pilots for landing flight after losing visual reference

The crew considered wrong visual reference as the centre line of the runway and consequently, manoeuvred the aircraft to the left of the runway at Bengaluru airport.

india Updated: Jan 09, 2020 16:04 IST
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the pilot and co-pilot for a period of six months and three months
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended the pilot and co-pilot for a period of six months and three months(REUTERS Photo )
         

Aviation regulator DGCA has suspended GoAir pilots who landed the Nagpur-Bengaluru flight on November 11 even as they lost the “visual reference” 50 feet before touch down, an official said on Thursday.

The crew considered wrong visual reference as the centre line of the runway and consequently, manoeuvred the aircraft to the left of the runway at Bengaluru airport, he said, terming it a “serious” incident.

Therefore, after issuing a show cause notice to the captain as well as the co-pilot, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has suspended them for a period of six months and three months, respectively, from the date of the incident.

