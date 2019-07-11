DGCA suspends two AirAsia pilots’ licenses

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday suspended licenses of an AirAsia pilot and co-pilot for six months for damaging a part of an aircraft while negotiating a 180 degree turn at the Bengaluru airport on February 15.

After completing an initial investigation, the civil aviation regulatory body had issued a show cause notice to the airline on June 26. The DGCA had given it 15 days to explain the circumstances leading to the incident.

A civil aviation ministry official said the DGCA was unsatisfied with the reply and issued the suspension order on Thursday.

“The investigation report revealed that the crew violated the laid down procedures and initiated 180 degree turn from the runway during backtracking and damaged the aircraft. The reply to the show cause notice has been reviewed and found not satisfactory. The commercial pilot licenses of the captain and co-pilot have been suspended for six months,” said a DGCA official.

The A320 aircraft was operating a Bagdogra-Bengaluru flight.

“AirAsia India confirms receipt of final remarks in an incident involving our aircraft. We have followed all norms and will comply with the recommendations of the regulator. AirAsia India abides by and is actively involved with the regulator to ensure safe flying experience always,” said an airline spokesperson.

First Published: Jul 11, 2019 22:59 IST