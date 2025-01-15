DGCA warning to Akasa Air, asks to ensure strict compliance of rules

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued a warning letter to Akasa Air chief executive officer (CEO) (Accountable Manager) Vinay Dube to ensure strict compliance with rules to prevent violations. DGCA has asked the accountable manager of Akasa Air to ensure strict compliance of Civil Aviation requirements. (PTI file photo)

A comment from Akasa Air on the warnings is awaited.

The letter is in connection to an incident that took place in a regulatory audit conducted by the DGCA on October 10 last year in Mumbai, which found that during flight QP 1851 from Bagdogra to Bengaluru on March 1 last year had a hard landing (abnormal runway contact).

The warning letter issued on Monday, January 13, a copy of which was seen by HT, stated that the airline closed the investigation of the incident with only a counseling session, without providing any corrective training to the Pilot-in-Command.

Highlighting the violation of rules, the DGCA said that it issued a show cause notice to the airline to the Head of Training of the airline on November 26, a reply to which was received on December 16. It was, however, found to be unsatisfactory.

The DGCA noted that the Operations Manual revision cycle exceeded six months, which is director Flight Operations’ Failure to Ensure Compliance, the letter said.

“...it has been observed that the Director of Flight Operations of M/s SNV Aviation Pvt. Ltd. failed to ensure the compliances of Civil Aviation requirements. Whereas a Show Cause Notice (SCN) was issued to Director Flight Operations, Mis. SNV Aviation Private Limited (Akasa Air) vide even letter no dated 16th December 2024. The reply of Show Cause Notice was received dated 08th January 2025.

The Head of Operations and Head of Training were suspended as stated in the letter dated December 27, 2024.

“The Accountable Manager of Akasa Air is hereby warned to ensure strict compliance with Civil Aviation Requirements to prevent such violations in the future,” the letter concluded.