DGCA's advisory to airlines after Pak shuts airspace: ‘Special meals, medical kits’

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Saturday issued a set of advisory guidelines to airlines to ensure effective passenger handling in the wake of Pakistan closing its airspace for Indian carriers. The DGCA asked the airlines to ensure that all the passengers are informed about the change in routing due to airspace restrictions. (Reuters File)

“Due to recent developments involving international airspace closures and overflight restrictions, airline operations have been impacted by the significant rerouting of international and regional flights,” ANI quoted the airline regulator's guidelines.

“Increased block times compared to scheduled durations. Possibility of technical halts en route for operational or fuel requirements. In light of the above, all airline operators are directed to implement the following passenger-handling measures to ensure transparency, compliance, and passenger welfare, that include pre-flight passenger communication.

Pakistan on Thursday closed its airspace for Indian flights amid tensions between the two countries in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack in which 26 people were killed.

"Revised total expected travel time (departure to arrival). The possibility of a technical stop at an intermediate airport. Clarify that the stop is operational in nature. Passengers will generally remain onboard during such stops. This information must be communicated at check-in, boarding gates, and, where feasible, through SMS/email alerts," the DGCa advisory read.

‘Operators to ensure medical kits are sufficient for extended ops’: DGCA

The airlines have been asked to ensure that “catering uplift” is revised based on the actual expected block time, including technical halt.

“This includes adequate meals and beverages for the full duration. Additional hydration and dry snacks. Special meals as per manifest requests. Operators shall ensure medical kits and first-aid resources onboard are sufficient for extended operations. Validate that alternate or technical halt airports have emergency medical support and ground ambulance availability, if required. Brief cabin crew on managing passenger fatigue, discomfort, or medical incidents,” the airline regulator added.

“The operators shall prepare customer service and support readiness, including briefing the call centre and reservations teams on likely delays and schedule disruptions. Establish processes for managing missed onward connections and delay-related assistance. Prepare for compensatory action in case of delays beyond thresholds,” DGCA said.