Dhami takes oath as CM, vows to take Uttarakhand to new heights

Dehradun Two-time legislator from Uttarakhand’s Khatima constituency, Pushkar Singh Dhami took oath as the state’s 10th chief minister on Sunday, a day after the Bharatiya Janata Party picked him for the top post.

The oath of office was administered on Dhami and his ministers by Governor Baby Rani Maurya at a function held on the lawns of the Raj Bhawan in the presence of several MPs and MLAs of the ruling BJP and senior government officials.

After the swearing-in ceremony, Dhami thanked the party’s central leadership including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda, for assigning him the role.

“I am grateful to the party leadership for giving me this opportunity to serve the people of Uttarakhand. They have placed their trust in me, I will put all my possible efforts to prove their decision right and take the state to new heights of development,” said Dhami.

The state unit of the BJP elected Dhami as the legislative party leader at a meeting on Saturday, which was attended by Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar and party general secretary D Purandeshwari as central observers.

At 45, Dhami takes over as the youngest chief minister of the state, replacing Tirath Singh Rawat, who resigned on Friday, days after the BJP leadership summoned him to Delhi, where he met Shah and Nadda.

Rawat suggested he resign because the Election Commission (EC) was unlikely to hold by-elections — which were necessary for him to continue in the post — due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Dhami is the third chief minister to lead Uttarakhand in less than four months, triggering criticism from the Opposition and concerns among BJP leaders about political instability months before the state goes to the polls. Assembly elections in the state are to be held in early 2022.

No new face has been inducted into Dhami’s cabinet, which remains as it was under his predecessor. The ministers included Subodh Uniyal, Satpal Maharaj, Arvind Pandey, Dhan Singh Rawat, Rekha Arya, Harak Singh Rawat, Yashpal Arya, Vishen Singh Chuphal, Bansidhar Bhagat, Ganesh Joshi and Swami Yatishwaranand.

Several senior BJP leaders, including PM Modi, extended congratulations to Dhami.

“Congratulations to Pushkar Singh Dhami and all others who took oath today. Best wishes to this team as they work towards the progress and prosperity of Uttarakhand,” Modi tweeted.

Shah said that he hopes that Dhami will provide new energy and momentum to the developmental journey of the state. “I believe that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji, you (Dhami) will give new energy and momentum to the developmental journey and work of public welfare in Devbhoomi Uttarakhand will continue with full devotion and dedication,” Shah tweeted in Hindi.

Nadda tweeted: “Hearty congratulations and best wishes to Pushkar Singh Dhamiji on becoming Chief Minister of Uttarakhand state. I am sure that under the guidance of Prime Minister Narender Modi ji and in your leadership, the state will get new energy and new parameters of progress will be established.”

Earlier in the day, Dhami met three of his predecessors -- Tirath Singh Rawat, Trivendra Singh Rawat and Maj Gen BC Khanduri (retd). He also met BJP leader Satpal Maharaj amid reports that the senior party leader had expressed unhappiness at the party leadership’s decision to elevate Dhami as the CM.

The BJP’s state unit has, meanwhile, clarified that all the leaders support the decision.

Refuting the reports of discontent, party leader Bansidhar Bhagat said, “All these are rumours. All the leaders are supporting the decision of party leadership as they are party’s soldiers. Nobody is upset with Dhami being elected to be the next CM. We all are with him to continue the development works and win the next assembly elections to be held in 2022 with a thumping majority like in 2017.”

Brushing aside reports of discontent, Dhami said on Sunday: “There is no such thing among the party leaders. If it was true then why would have they come to the [swearing-in] ceremony? We all are together in the party and we will work for the state’s development.”

Dhami also said that his government will emphasise on issues pertaining to the youth. “I have been working among them for long, hence I am aware of their issues. The ongoing pandemic has affected their livelihood drastically and to help them, we would work on the recruitments in over 20,000 vacancies in various government departments,” the new chief minister said.

Later on Sunday, Dhami held his first cabinet meeting with all the ministers at state secretariat in Dehradun. However, no major decisions were taken, as it was held as per traditions by a new CM.