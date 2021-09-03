Home / India News / Education minister steps in to resolve Visva-Bharati row
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
UPDATED ON SEP 03, 2021 01:10 AM IST

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday intervened to resolve the ongoing crisis at the Visva-Bharati University in West Bengal, and advised the administration to form an internal committee to have a dialogue with the agitating students.

Students have been protesting after against the rustication of three students for three years in connection with an act of vandalism in January.

“The Minister advised the VC to constitute an internal committee comprising faculty members to discuss with the agitating students for resolving the issue,” an official said.

