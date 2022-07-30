Home / India News / DHFL scam: CBI seizes AgustaWestland chopper from builder Avinash Bhosale's Pune house

DHFL scam: CBI seizes AgustaWestland chopper from builder Avinash Bhosale's Pune house

india news
Updated on Jul 30, 2022 09:01 PM IST
  • Officials said the CBI has been carrying out searches at various locations for the past few days to locate assets acquired from the proceeds of the scam.
The seized AgustaWestland chopper from Avinash Bhosale's premises in Pune.
The seized AgustaWestland chopper from Avinash Bhosale's premises in Pune.
ByHT News Desk

The CBI on Saturday seized an AgustaWestland helicopter from the premises of builder Avinash Bhosale in Pune in connection with the 34,615-crore DHFL scam.

Officials said the CBI has been carrying out searches at various locations for the past few days to locate assets acquired from the proceeds of the scam.

The federal probe agency had booked Dewan Housing Finance Ltd (DHFL), its former CMD Kapil Wadhawan, director Deepak Wadhawan and others on June 20 in the bank fraud case worth 34,615 crore, making it the biggest such case probed by the agency, officials said.

It was alleged that they had cheated a consortium of 17 banks, led by Union Bank of India by siphoning off 34,615 crore bank loans by diverting them using falsified account books of DHFL.

They allegedly used shell companies and a parallel accounting system, known as 'Bandra Books', to siphon off public funds in DHFL by disbursing money to fictitious entities as retail loans.

(With inputs from bureau and agencies PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
agustawestland agustawestland bribery deal agustawestland case dhfl + 2 more
agustawestland agustawestland bribery deal agustawestland case dhfl + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, July 31, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out