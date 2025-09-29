Dhol, firecrackers and dance: Fans pour into streets as India clinch Asia Cup against Pakistan | Watch

The high-voltage India vs Pakistan clash at Dubai kept fans on edge, with momentum swinging both ways before India sealed a memorable finish.
India erupted in celebration after the men’s cricket team defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling 2025 Asia Cup final on Sunday. From Delhi, Mumbai, Patna to Poonch visuals emerged of fans bursting firecrackers, beating dhols, and dancing in the streets to mark the country’s record ninth Asia Cup triumph.
The high-voltage clash at Dubai kept supporters on edge, with momentum swinging both ways before India’s lower middle order held nerve to seal a memorable finish. The result triggered wild celebrations across the nation, with fans waving the tricolour and chanting slogans late into the night.
The atmosphere leading up to the final had been tense, heightened by off-field events, but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side—under the guidance of coach Gautam Gambhir—showed composure and aggression in equal measure, silencing critics and rivals alike.