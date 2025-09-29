Dhol, firecrackers and dance: Fans pour into streets as India clinch Asia Cup against Pakistan | Watch

India erupted in celebration after the men’s cricket team defeated Pakistan by five wickets in a thrilling 2025 Asia Cup final on Sunday. From Delhi, Mumbai, Patna to Poonch visuals emerged of fans bursting firecrackers, beating dhols, and dancing in the streets to mark the country’s record ninth Asia Cup triumph. Fans celebrate India's win in the Asia Cup final match against Pakistan, Sept. 29, 2025.(HT Photo)

The high-voltage clash at Dubai kept supporters on edge, with momentum swinging both ways before India’s lower middle order held nerve to seal a memorable finish. The result triggered wild celebrations across the nation, with fans waving the tricolour and chanting slogans late into the night.

The atmosphere leading up to the final had been tense, heightened by off-field events, but the Suryakumar Yadav-led side—under the guidance of coach Gautam Gambhir—showed composure and aggression in equal measure, silencing critics and rivals alike.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also lauded the team’s effort, saying, “#OperationSindoor on the games field. Outcome is the same – India wins! Congrats to our cricketers.”

India’s win over arch-rivals Pakistan not only extended its dominance in continental cricket but also gave fans a night to remember, with celebrations spilling into every corner of the country.