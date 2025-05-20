Dhruv Rathee pulls down YouTube video after AI visuals of Sikh gurus spark backlash

YouTuber Dhruv Rathee on Monday removed his AI-generated video titled "The Sikh Warrior Who Terrified the Mughals" following strong objections from the Akal Takht, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), and the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). YouTuber Dhruv Rathee.

The video was widely condemned for depicting Sikh gurus in human form, which the SGPC and SAD said is inappropriate, stating that “Sikh gurus should not be represented in human form or films.”

In an Instagram post, Dhruv Rathee explained that despite positive feedback on his video, he chose to take it down as “some viewers feel strongly that any animated depiction of the Sikh Gurus conflicts with their beliefs.”

He added, “I do not want this to become a political or religious controversy, because the video was simply an effort to showcase the stories of our Indian heroes in a new educational format.”

Meanwhile, Delhi cabinet minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa criticised Rathee’s video on Sikh history, calling it “disrespectful” and “an attempt at distorting the legacy of Sikh gurus and martyrs.”

What Akal Takht, SGPC and SAD said

SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami said, “Such portrayals violate Sikh principles and traditions. In Sikhi, the gurus, Sahibzadas, and their families cannot be represented in human form or in films. Therefore, this YouTuber has acted against the tenets of Sikhism.” He added that the history of Sikh gurus is sacred and should not be distorted, warning of legal action if the video wasn't removed.

SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Such portrayals violate Sikh 'rehat maryada' which prohibits visual representations of Guru Sahiban. It has deeply hurt the sentiments of the community.” He also criticised the “misleading narrative” and the “want of respectful language” in Rathee’s video. In a post on X, he urged content creators to respect Sikh history and traditions, saying, “Respect for religious traditions and accurate historical representation are non-negotiable. I request the immediate removal of the offending content and call for responsible storytelling that honours the sacred legacy of Sikhism.”

Akal Takht’s officiating Jathedar, Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj, said Rathee had “insulted” Sikh traditions and sentiments by posting the video. “Sikh principles prohibit visual representation or animation of the gurus, the Sahibzadas, members of the guru's family, and Sikh martyrs,” he said, demanding the video be removed without delay

DSGMC files a complaint with Cyber Crime Cell

The Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC) has filed a complaint with the Cyber Crime Cell, calling for action against Dhruv Rathee and a review of his YouTube channel.

DSGMC President Harmeet Singh Kalka said the video distorts facts related to the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur Ji and the legacy of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji, while also using AI-generated images of Sikh gurus, which is strictly forbidden in Sikhism.

In its complaint, the DSGMC stated, "Such unauthorised portrayals are a grave violation of Sikh religious principles and demonstrate a blatant disregard for our spiritual values. Presenting half-truths under the guise of historical storytelling misguides the public and offends the sentiments of millions."

The committee raised concerns over Rathee’s platform's reach, saying that with more than 10 million subscribers, his channel can rapidly spread misinformation. It asked authorities to address the issue as soon as possible.

(with PTI inputs)