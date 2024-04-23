 Diamonds worth ₹6.46 crore found in noodles at Mumbai airport, passenger held | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Apr 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Diamonds worth 6.46 crore found in noodles at Mumbai airport, passenger held

ByHT News Desk
Apr 23, 2024 03:23 PM IST

An Indian national travelling from Mumbai to Bangkok was intercepted & was found smuggling the diamonds concealed in packets of noodles inside his trolley bag.

The customs department seized diamonds concealed in packets of noodles and gold hidden in body parts and baggage of passengers from the Mumbai airport recently. The goods were collectively valued at 6.46 crore.

Mumbai airport(ANI)
Mumbai airport(ANI)

Detailing the incident, an official told PTI that an Indian national travelling from Mumbai to Bangkok was intercepted and was found smuggling the diamonds concealed in packets of noodles inside his trolley bag.

READ | Gold being smuggled into Mumbai in compound form for better concealment

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Meanwhile, a foreign national travelling from Colombo to Mumbai was found carrying gold bars and a cut piece, with a net weight of 321 grams, concealed inside her undergarments, he added.

At least 10 Indian nationals - two each travelling from Dubai and Abu Dhabi, and one each from Bahrain, Doha, Riyadh, Muscat, Bangkok and Singapore, were also intercepted and found carrying 6.199 kg gold, valued at 4.04 crore. Three of them were subsequently arrested.

READ | Two sisters arrested for smuggling gold worth 1.17 cr

In a similar incident, a 38-year-old employee of a fast-food restaurant, Pandian, was arrested by the Air Intelligence Unit of the Mumbai customs for allegedly helping in taking out smuggled gold from the Mumbai airport and handing it over to the members of the smuggling racket outside for a commission. He was found hiding 6 oval capsules of gold in his belt valued around 1.86 crore, the PTI report added.

“His role was to receive gold at the departure area and hand it over to the members of the racket outside. He was supposed to hand over the consignment at Bandra T junction to Noorul Hasan J and Kalandar Azzarudeen,” said the officials.

READ | CBI coordinates return of gold smuggler wanted by NIA

Noorul and Kalandar who stayed at Hotel Star in Masjid Bunder told officials that they worked for Anthony from Mohammad Ali Road. They received 3 lakh per delivery, out of which 1.8 lakh was paid to Pandian for aiding in the smuggling.

(With PTI inputs)

Discover the pivotal moments that shaped India's electoral journey on the Eras section of our exclusive Elections product. Access all content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!

Get Current Updates on India News, Elections 2024, Election 2024 Date along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / India News / Diamonds worth 6.46 crore found in noodles at Mumbai airport, passenger held
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On