Two sisters arrested for smuggling gold worth 1.17 cr

MUMBAI: The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of Mumbai Customs at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) on Saturday arrested two sisters for allegedly smuggling in 2,223 grams of gold worth ₹1.17 crore. The women, arrested after their flight from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia landed at the airport, had concealed the gold valued in a special cavity made in their undergarments, said officials. HT Image

Acting on a tip-off, AIU officials posted at the CSMIA intercepted the women named Farin Sagir Khan, 25, and Arfina Sagir Khan, 22, both residents of Cheetah Camp in Trombay.

“They came via a Vistara Airlines flight from Jeddah. When they crossed the green channel, they were stopped and Farin was subjected to a thorough search, which led to the recovery of three 24 karat gold dust bars weighing around 1,112 gram and worth ₹58.97 lakh,” said an official.

When Arfina searched, three more gold bars weighing 1,111 grams and valued at ₹58.97 lakh were recovered. “All this was covered in white ballon tape and concealed in special cavity made in the inner portion of their undergarments,” the officer added.

In all, 2,223 grams of gold worth ₹1.17 crore was seized under provisions of the Customs Act as it was smuggled illegally into the country in a clandestine manner, said officials. Both sisters were booked under section 120B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 108 of the Customs Act.

In their voluntary statements, the accused said they were working on the instructions of one Mohammad who met them at Jeddah airport, bought their tickets, and promised to pay them ₹10,000 per head per trip, said officials.