Diaspora connect will help in global promotion of Hindi, says Mauritius PM Pravind Kumar Jugnauth

Diaspora connect can be a powerful instrument in the face of increasing challenges of multilateralism and can contribute to transformation of our countries, said Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth Tuesday at the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD).

He said Mauritius would cooperate with India on the promotion of Hindi globally, including in the United Nations. “Bhasha gayi, to sanskriti gayi (You lose your culture if you lose your language),” he said, adding: “I am sure that our professionals would willingly engage in developing a diaspora network that favours collaboration and exchanges.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Jugnauth held a bilateral meeting on cooperation in trade and investment on the sidelines of the event . Earlier, Modi inaugurated the event.

The Mauritian premier lauded India’s soft power and said the recognition of the International Day of Yoga by the United Nations was a manifestation of it. “If India is unique, Indianness is universal,” Jugnauth said.

“The world applauds the impressive economic performance of India and the transformation of this country under your leadership Modi ji. Your wish for a modern and prosperous India has inspired many initiatives like Skill India, Digital India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, Smart city, Start Up, India Swachch Bharat, Ayushman Bharat and many others.

First Published: Jan 23, 2019 08:09 IST