Modi discusses bilateral projects with Mauritius PM Jugnauth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi discussed bilateral development projects with his Mauritius counterpart Pravind Jugnauth at Varanasi on Tuesday.

A statement by the ministry of external affairs said that new proposals for critical partnership projects in health, disaster management and energy were discussed and agreed upon.

The talks were held on the sidelines of the 15th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas (PBD) convention which both the premiers attended.

The two prime ministers reviewed the entire gamut of strategic relationship between both the countries, the statement said.

The discussions focused on initiatives to further strengthen the bilateral ties, including finalization of the Comprehensive Economic Cooperation Partnership Agreement (CEPCA), the statement said.

The leaders also discussed ways to expand further cooperation in areas of blue economy and collaboration in Africa.

Prime Minister Modi hosted a lunch in honour of the visiting Mauritius PM and the foreign dignitaries participating in the PBD 2019.

Jugnauth will call on President Ram Nath Kovind in Varanasi on Wednesday. The Mauritian PM will visit Prayagraj on January 24 for the Kumbh Mela and then proceed to Mumbai, where he is scheduled to inaugurate the wholly owned subsidiary of the State Bank of Mauritius.

In December 2018, SBM became the first foreign bank to receive a licence from RBI to set up a universal banking business in India through the wholly owned subsidiary (WOS) mode, rather than as a foreign bank branch.

Jugnauth will also attend a bilateral business forum on in Mumbai on January 25. He will also be the guest of honour at the official celebrations to mark the Republic Day in Mumbai.

First Published: Jan 22, 2019 20:37 IST