Did Aurangzeb demolish temple in Krishna Janmabhoomi complex? Read ASI's reply

The Archaeological Survey of India revealed documents that state Mughal ruler Aurangzeb had demolished a Hindu temple within the Krishna Janambhoomi complex to construct a mosque. Though the response to an RTI query doesn't explicitly mention 'Krishna Janmabhoomi,' it is considered significant in the ongoing legal battle related to Shahi Eidgah. Mathura: Shahi Idgah mosque and Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi Temple, in Mathura, Friday.(PTI)

"Portions of Katra mound which are not in the possession of Nazul tenants (property belonging to government) on which formerly stood a temple of Keshavdev which was dismantled and the site utilised for the mosque of Aurangzeb..." ASI's document stated.

Ajay Pratap Singh from Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, filed the right to information petition seeking details about the demolition of the Keshavdev temple.

In its response, the ASI Agra circle shared historical records from the 1920 United Provinces Gazette to show the Mughal ruler had indeed demolished the Keshavdev temple at the disputed site.

Advocate Singh, a petitioner against the mosque, plans to present this evidence in the Allahabad High Court and the Supreme Court, to reinforce the demand for a survey of Shahi Idgah Mosque.

Read ASI's RTI reply

The Allahabad High Court has scheduled February 22 for the hearing on the maintainability of a plea seeking the removal of the Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura, claiming it encroached on the 13.37-acre land of the Katra Keshav Deo temple. Justice Mayank Kumar Jain ordered that objections to the plea challenging the suit's maintainability must be submitted by February 22.

In response to the Muslim side's application, the Hindu side was granted time until January 17 to file a reply.

Last May, the high court consolidated all 15 cases related to the Sri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Masjid dispute. Objections have been filed in some of the cases.

In January, the Supreme Court halted the high court's order which mandated a court-monitored survey of the Shahi Idgah complex and approved the appointment of an advocate commissioner to supervise the survey of the mosque premises.

However, the apex court clarified that proceedings before the high court in the dispute, including the determination of the suit's maintainability under Order 7 Rule 11 of the CPC, would continue.