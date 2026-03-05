Did India issue evacuation advisory for nationals in Oman? Embassy fact-checks claim

The Embassy said in a statement: “Members of the public are urged to refrain from forwarding or sharing these unverified messages.”

In a fresh notice, the Embassy said the message is fraudulent and confirmed that no such advisory has been issued by the mission.

The Embassy of India in Muscat has cautioned the public about a misleading message circulating on WhatsApp that claims to be an official advisory.

Officials also advised people to rely only on verified sources for information. According to the statement, authentic updates will be shared only through the Embassy’s official social media channels.

The clarification comes after a message began circulating online referencing an earlier advisory related to emergency arrangements in Muscat. According to the message, the Embassy in Muscat’s Diplomatic Area, Al Khuwair, had not designated public muster points in open spaces to prevent large gatherings due to the current security situation. Instead, it said a “Shelter and Assembly Network” had been activated using existing Indian community infrastructure.

The circulating message also advised people not to go directly to Muscat International Airport but to wait for coordinated batch departures to avoid overcrowding. It further mentioned additional flights by Air India and IndiGo to Delhi, Mumbai and Kochi scheduled between March 5 and March 7.

Heightened tensions in the US-Israel-Iran war Tensions spread further across the region. Qatar’s Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani accused Iran of trying to drag neighbouring countries into the conflict during a call with Tehran’s foreign minister. Turkey also summoned the Iranian ambassador after a missile believed to be targeting a base in Cyprus landed inside Turkish territory.

Global shipping disruptions deepened as Danish shipping giant Maersk suspended new bookings in the Gulf following a risk assessment. The company had already halted routes through the Suez Canal and the Strait of Hormuz, a critical route for global oil shipments, with several other shipping companies taking similar measures.

The Omani navy said it rescued 24 crew members from a container ship struck by missiles in the Strait of Hormuz. Iranian forces later claimed they had taken “complete control” of the strait, a day after Trump said the US Navy was ready to escort tankers through the waterway.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka said its navy had recovered 87 bodies after a US submarine torpedoed and sank an Iranian warship off its coast. Search operations were continuing for others still missing.