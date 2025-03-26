‘Did not let me speak’: Rahul Gandhi's big charge against Lok Sabha speaker

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday accused Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla of denying him the opportunity to speak in the Parliament. Gandhi, the leader of the opposition in Lok Sabha, alleged that the proceedings were being run in an "undemocratic manner" and claimed that his repeated requests to raise key issues were ignored. Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi during the Budget session of Parliament, in New Delhi.(PTI)

"I don't know what is going on... I requested him (the Speaker) to let me speak, but he just ran away and did not let me speak. This is no way to run the House," Gandhi told reporters outside Parliament.

Speaking to reporters outside the Parliament, Gandhi revealed that he had sought to speak on the upcoming Maha Kumbh Mela and the growing issue of unemployment but was repeatedly stopped. "I did nothing, I was quietly sitting. Yet, whenever I stand up, I am prevented from speaking. There is no place for democracy here," he added.

Om Birla asks Rahul Gandhi to follow rules

His remarks came after Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asked him to follow the rules of procedure that members are expected to observe to uphold the dignity of the House. It was not immediately clear what was the reason for the Speaker to make the observation.

The Speaker said members are expected to conduct themselves in a manner that upholds the high standards and dignity of the House.

"Several instances have come to my notice where the conduct of members does not conform to the high standards," the Speaker said.

"In this House, father and daughter, mother and daughter, husband and wife have been members. In this context, I expect the Leader of the Opposition to conduct himself in accordance with Rule 349 that deals with rules to be observed by members in the House," the Speaker said.

"Especially, it is expected of the Leader of the Opposition to conduct himself as per the rules," the Speaker said.

Rahul Gandhi said the Speaker made remarks about him and then adjourned the House without giving him an opportunity to speak.

He said that in the last week he had not been allowed to speak.

About 70 Congress Lok Sabha MPs, including deputy leader of Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi, party general secretary KC Venugopal and party's whip in the Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore, met the Lok Sabha speaker and raised the "denial" of opportunity to Gandhi to speak in the House, party sources said.