Did not tap Doval, Asthana’s phones: CBI to Delhi HC

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday denied allegations of illegal phone tapping of National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval and its own former special director Rakesh Asthana, responding to a petition that had sought the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe suspected phone tapping.

“It is submitted that the telephone calls of Ajit Doval and Rakesh Asthana were not intercepted at any point of time by CBI, Special Unit,” the agency said in an affidavit submitted to a bench of Delhi high court chief justice Rajendra Menon and justice AJ Bhambhani.

“It is also submitted that CBI never put any telephone number under surveillance illegally. The veiled reference of the petitioner to illegal interception of phone numbers of Law Secretary and other IAS officers is vehemently denied,” it said. The reply by the CBI was filed on a plea by an advocate Sarthak Chaturvedi, who had alleged the that “abuse of power” had been committed by some officials working in the agency.

The PIL also claimed that the existing policy on phone-tapping and surveillance was not comprehensive and vested “uncontrolled” and “unaccountable” powers in the hands of public servants. Countering the claims, the CBI said the Centre had already framed rules and comprehensive guidelines in the form of the India Telegraph Rules in accordance with the directions of the Supreme Court.

First Published: Mar 27, 2019 00:07 IST