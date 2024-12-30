Didn’t accompany ex-PM’s family for ashes immersion to respect privacy: Congress

Congress leader Pawan Khera on Monday sought to dismiss Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) IT Cell head Amit Malviya’s accusation that no Congress leader was present to collect the remains of former prime minister Manmohan Singh after his cremation, saying that it was a decision taken in consultation with the bereaved family to respect their privacy. Congress leader Pawan Khera. (PTI File Photo)

“Senior Congress leaders did not accompany the family to gather and immerse the ashes of S. Manmohan Singh ji out of our deference to the privacy of the family. After the cremation of our beloved departed leader, Smt. Sonia Gandhi ji and Smt. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra ji met the family at their residence,” Khera, chairman of the Congress’ media and publicity department, said in a statement.

He emphasised that this decision was made in consultation with the family. “After discussing with them, it was felt that since the family did not get any privacy at the time of the cremation and some extended family members could not reach the pyre site, it would be appropriate to give them some privacy for the Phool Chunana and the immersion of the ashes which is an emotionally painful and difficult ceremony for close family members,” he said.

Malviya had criticised the Congress on social media, saying, “Very sad to see that not a single member of Congress or the Gandhi family showed up to collect the remains of Dr Manmohan Singh Ji. For media attention and to politicise, Congress was present, but when it came to honouring him with dignity, they were absent. Truly shameful.”

Earlier, the Congress had accused the central government of insulting Manmohan Singh’s memory and demanded an “appropriate” location for Singh’s funeral that could later be transformed into a memorial. In response, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) condemned the Congress for raising the issue on the day of Singh’s funeral and accused the Opposition party of “stooping to a new low in Indian politics.”

Singh passed away on December 26 at the age of 92. He was given a state funeral on December 28 at the Nigambodh Ghat crematorium. The government has decided to construct a memorial in his honour, following the procedures.