Didn’t manipulate district BJP chief poll: Vijayendra

A day after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP K Sudhakar accused state party president BY Vijayendra of manipulating the ongoing selection process of district presidents, the latter said that entire election was conducted under the supervision of former BJP MLC and senior leader Ganesh Karnik, who was appointed as the election in-charge. BY Vijayendra on Thursday clarified that he had no role in the district president selection process and that the entire election was conducted under the supervision of Ganesh Karnik (PTI)

On Wednesday, Sudhakar, a former minister and BJP MP from Chikkaballapur, accused Vijayendra of manipulating the selection process for district presidents to favour his loyalists. He alleged that Vijayendra had orchestrated the process to ensure his continued hold over the party’s state unit, even appointing a candidate in Chikkaballapur who had allegedly worked against him (Sudhakar) in the Lok Sabha elections. Sudhakar also urged the party’s central leadership to either persuade Vijayendra to change his approach or replace him altogether.

In response to the allegations, Vijayendra on Thursday clarified that he had no role in the district president selection process and that the entire election was conducted under the supervision of Ganesh Karnik.

“A total of 13 observers were assigned to oversee the process, each responsible for three districts. Returning officers and co-returning officers were appointed for every district, and senior leaders were consulted before finalising three names, which were then forwarded to New Delhi for final approval,” he said.

Vijayendra also dismissed allegations that he had influenced the appointments, emphasising that his role was limited. “Even as the state president, my input was restricted. The only district where I could express an opinion was my native district. The confusion has arisen because, for the first time, a new election procedure was followed for district president appointments across Karnataka, including in Chikkaballapur,” the state BJP president said.

Addressing Sudhakar’s allegations, Vijayendra urged the MP not to take the appointments personally. “I understand the concerns, and I have observed Sudhakar’s strong remarks. He believes that I am trying to sideline him, but I request him not to make such statements. The elected district president from Chikkaballapur is a party worker and also his (Sudhakar’s) relative. There is no personal targeting involved,” he said. Acknowledging Sudhakar’s contributions as a minister, Vijayendra reiterated that district-level decisions were taken with the central leadership’s consent and that he had not interfered in the process.

“These statements do not reflect well on the party or him. However, I am willing to make changes if required. I will meet Sudhakar personally to address his concerns. As state president, my focus has been on strengthening the party, traveling across the state while keeping my family aside,” Vijayendra stated.

On Wednesday, Sudhakar said that the state BJP chief was prioritising personal business interests over the party’s welfare. He also accused Vijayendra of being “arrogant and vengeful.” “If this trend continues, I challenge Vijayendra to secure even a single seat in Chikkaballapur, Kolar, and Bengaluru Rural districts. I have waited patiently, expecting a change in his approach, but now I have no choice but to fight back to safeguard my political standing in my district,” Sudhakar asserted.