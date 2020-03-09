e-paper
Differences in Congress-RJD over Rajya Sabha seat-sharing?

A letter purportedly written by Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Sunday reminding the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav about the 2019 parliamentary poll promise

india Updated: Mar 09, 2020 05:18 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Patna
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with Rashtriya Janata Dal leader Tejashwi Yadav(File photo)
         

The Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) appeared to be at loggerheads over Rajya Sabha (RS) seat sharing as the former is said to be demanding one of the two seats the Grand Alliance (GA) is tipped to win out of the five seats from Bihar going to polls on March 26.

A letter purportedly written by Bihar in-charge Shaktisinh Gohil on Sunday reminding the leader of the opposition Tejashwi Prasad Yadav about the 2019 parliamentary poll promise that RJD would give one seat to Congress in lieu of 9 Lok Sabha seats fuelled the tussle. The letter’s authenticity is yet to be confirmed.

Congress leaders said Gohil had not sent any such letter.

