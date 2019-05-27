Differently abled woman gang-raped in UP, two arrested

A 20-year-old differently abled woman was allegedly gang-raped by three men in Milak area of Rampur on Saturday, police said.

The accused also recorded a video of the ordeal and shared it on social media, and even sent it to the 20-year-old’s sister. Police have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the accused and managed to arrest two of them on Monday. According to the complaint lodged by the hearing and speech-impaired woman’s mother on Sunday, the victim went to a field near her house where the accused were waiting for her. “They overpowered her and took turns to rape her,” the plaint read.

“We have lodged an FIR against Aman, Ajay and Vivek of the same village for gang rape and started an investigations,” said Rampur superintendent of police Shiv Hari Meena, adding, “The family has also alleged that the accused filmed the ordeal and circulated it on WhatsApp and other social media. The police team is also looking into this aspect.” They arrested Ajay and Vivek in the wee hours of Monday, and another team is on the lookout for Aman.

According to family members, the girl had tried to convey to them using sign language, which they failed to understand. “The family members realised what she had been trying to convey when the accused sent the video of the incident to her sister on Sunday,” said Indresh Kumar, station house officer (SHO) of Milak police station.

Police have sent the woman for a medical examination. Its report is expected by Tuesday. “We have also sent the video of the rape for technical examination and are trying to have it removed from the internet,” said the SP.

First Published: May 27, 2019 22:33 IST