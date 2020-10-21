Digital health card won’t be mandatory for Covid-19 vaccine, clarifies health ministry

india

Updated: Oct 21, 2020, 09:43 IST

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi said India will ensure fast vaccine delivery through its existing digital network and the new digital health ID, the health ministry has clarified that ID will not be mandatory to have access to the vaccine.

As of now, under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM), digital ID is not mandatory and will not become so in future, Union health secretary Rajesh Bhushan said.

“The NDHM, as it exists today, does not make a digital ID or health ID mandatory to receive service under the digital ecosystem that NDHM is creating. To say it would become mandatory for vaccination and those who do not have health ID’s would be deprived is probably not the right interpretation,” Bhushan said.

“It would be almost like an electoral scenario where multiple IDs are prescribed beforehand so that no one is deprived of benefits of either voting on the day of election or vaccination on the designated day,” the secretary added. Addressing a meeting of top government health and research experts, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently advised that the vaccine delivery system can take a leaf out of the Election Commission of India’s modus operandi in conduction elections.

The NDHM was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on August 15 where he said everyone enrolled for the mission will get a health ID that will ease access to medical services.