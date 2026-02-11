Digital services tax, tariffs on pulses, $500 billion investment: List of changes made in India US trade deal factsheet
The White House has made certain revisions to its document, raising more questions about the nature of this deal than answering them.
Within hours of issuing a fact sheet on the ‘historic’ trade deal between India and the United States, the White House has made certain revisions to its document, raising more questions about the nature of this deal than answering them.
Released on February 9, the factsheet highlighted the key aspects and agreements of the del struck between the two nations. However, on February 10, certain changes were visible on the document, which did not exist the before.
Omissions, edits and revisions in focus
Among the key changes is the omission of “certain pulses” from the list of agricultural goods India had agreed to reduce or eliminate tariffs for.
As per the sheet available to us on Tuesday, the White House said India has agreed to either eliminate or reduce its tariffs on 'all US industrial goods and a wide range of US food and agricultural products, including dried distillers’ grains (DDGs), red sorghum, tree nuts, fresh and processed fruit, certain pulses, soybean oil, wine and spirits, and additional products."
However, the new version on the official White House website reads this -
Another key omission is regarding digital services taxes. The earlier version of the document stated that India will “remove its digital services taxes”. However, the new version on the website shows no mention of this.
Certain edits and revisions have also been flagged in this new document. Among this a change of “commitment” to “intention”.
“India intends to purchase $500 billion of U.S. energy products, aircraft and aircraft parts, precious metals, technology products, and coking coal over the next 5 years. India and the United States will significantly increase trade in technology products, including Graphics Processing Units (GPUs) and other goods used in data centers, and expand joint technology cooperation,” reads the factsheet.
Earlier text and in the joint statement, the US had stated that India has committed to investing $500 billion on US energy goods, aircraft parts, etc.
