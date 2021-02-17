Digital transactions helped reduce corruption: PM Modi at Nasscom event
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday lauded the work done in the digital sector by the government, which, he said, reduced corruption during the procurement and tendering process for infrastructure and housing projects.
“People used to raise all kinds of questions about the government’s procurement process for various projects,” Modi said. “We too raised concerns; everyone had heard of similar problems. But now, we use the transparent system, the government’s e-market place or GEM, which has enabled us to invite tenders online.”
The Prime Minister was speaking at the National Technology and Futuristic Forum organised by Nasscom.
“Due to some reasons, the large domestic market of India could not be used by the IT industry,” he said. “The digital divide in the country kept increasing because of this. In a sense it was a period of ‘diva tale andhera’ [darkness under a lamp]. Our government has changed this. The government has lifted unnecessary restrictions on the tech industry.”
Also Read | India invites Pakistan to virtual SAARC meet on Covid-19
Modi added that geo-tagging of projects was being done to ensure timely completion and technology was being leveraged to provide fast, precise and futuristic solutions to all sections of society.
“Digital India has connected the ordinary citizen to the government,” he said. “We have also democratised data. Online delivery of services has helped the lower and middle classes find relief from corruption.”
He added that India has moved from being a heavily cash dependent economy to one that uses digital transactions. “The more digital transactions happen, the more we reduce the prevalence of black money.”
The PM also stressed transparency as the building block of minimum government and maximum governance. “The government has moved from its registers to the dashboard. The attempt is that whatever the government does should be accessible to the ordinary citizen on their phones.”
Modi also mentioned that the government was mapping villages using drones and reducing human involvement in the tax filing process. He urged entrepreneurs to move from Make In India to Make for India. “Use your CSR (corporate social responsibility) funds to provide education to children who do not have access such facilities.”
He added that innovation was needed, especially in the space of agriculture and health. “India needs mentors,” he said. “To become a global leader, India’s IT sector needs to focus on a culture of excellence and institution building.”
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Sweden to host 42-hour digital hackathon to tackle traffic issues
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Terrorist from Belgium, UK plan to eliminate farmer leader: Intelligence Bureau
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Digital transactions helped reduce corruption: PM Modi at Nasscom event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MP bus accident: 4 more bodies recovered; toll rises to 51
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suspicious object found on Rajouri highway in Jammu and Kashmir, destroyed
- The suspected material packed in a fruit packing box was later destroyed through a controlled explosion, said a senior police official.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rahul Gandhi reaches Puducherry as political crisis brews in union territory
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India pushing ahead with key Kaladan transit project in Myanmar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bihar to unveil ethanol production incentive policy soon to woo big investors
- Bihar currently produces only 65-75 kilo litres of ethanol per day which are supplied to various oil companies.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India not short of ideas, needs mentors': PM Modi on developing tier 2 cities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Lingaraj temple priests cite threat to Shivratri as Odisha temple war escalates
- Political analysts said the sparring between the BJD and the BJP over the NMA draft bylaws showed religion was going to be an important issue in the forthcoming polls in Odisha.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Covid-19 deaths in last 24 hours in 18 states, UTs, says Health ministry
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Assam police arrest 2 digital journalists for salacious article on minister
- The news channel's attempts to give a scandalous twist to a photo of the minister and his daughter have been condemned by many in Assam.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'India more confident now, can be seen on borders': PM Modi at NASSCOM event
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India invites Pakistan to virtual SAARC meet on Covid-19
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi to address top military commanders in Kevadia, Gujarat in March 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox