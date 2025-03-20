Menu Explore
Digital urban land records to be implemented after pilot study: Khattar

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 20, 2025 05:40 PM IST

Union minister of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Manohar Lal Khattar was replying to a question from Shiv Sena lawmaker Anil Yeshwant Desai in the Lok Sabha

New Delhi: Computerised or digital urban land records will be implemented across India after evaluating the outcomes of an ongoing pilot programme, currently being conducted in 152 urban local bodies across 29 states and union territories (UTs), union minister of housing and urban affairs (MoHUA) Manohar Lal Khattar said on Thursday.

Manohar Lal Khattar said a pilot programme is being conducted in 152 urban local bodies across 29 states and union territories (UTs) (ANI)
Manohar Lal Khattar said a pilot programme is being conducted in 152 urban local bodies across 29 states and union territories (UTs) (ANI)

Khattar, who was replying to a question from Shiv Sena lawmaker Anil Yeshwant Desai in the Lok Sabha, said, “The pilot with a financial outlay of 193.81 crore is being carried out as part of National Geospatial Knowledge-based Land Survey of Urban Habitations (NAKSHA) programme with Survey of India as technical partner for aerial survey and feature extraction work followed by ground truthing by State/UT.”

Also Read: Urban Agenda | Why India needs to update and digitise its urban land records

For the rural India, Khattar said the government have a comprehensive programme for digitisation and computerisation of land records and registration processes under the Digital India Land Records Modernization Programme (DILRMP) with 100% financial assistance from central government since 2016-17.

“The ministry of housing and urban affairs will do the exercise after a law for the same is passed in Parliament while respective state governments will do for their own states,” a union government official told HT.

Also Read:Budget 2024: Focus on digitisation of land records, Urban development gets a leg up

A land digitisation programme for urban areas was proposed in the July 2024 union budget. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharamn had said that an IT-based system of property records and tax administration system will improve the financial position of urban local bodies.

According to the Economic Survey 2023-24, digitisation of land records is poised to improve transparency in land transactions, diminish property ownership conflicts, and enhance the efficiency of land management.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today, Latest News at Hindustan Times.
