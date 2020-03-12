e-paper
Home / India News / Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress

Digvijaya Singh, Rajiv Satav among 9 Rajya Sabha candidates named by Congress

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the candidature of nine candidates for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls, a party statement said.

india Updated: Mar 12, 2020 20:50 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
New Delhi
The Congress named Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya to contest from Madhya Pradesh where a keen contest would take place
The Congress named Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya to contest from Madhya Pradesh where a keen contest would take place(HT File Photo)
         

The Congress on Thursday declared nine candidates for the Rajya Sabha polls, including party general secretary K C Venugopal, Rajiv Satav and senior Supreme Court advocate K T S Tulsi.

The Congress named Digvijaya Singh and Phool Singh Baraiya to contest from Madhya Pradesh where a keen contest would take place in one out of three seats as the BJP has also announced two candidates -- Jyotiraditya Scindia and Sumer Singh Solanki. The Congress and the BJP, given their respective strength in the Assembly, can ensure easy win for their one candidate, while a contest is on cards on the third seat.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi approved the candidature of nine candidates for the March 26 Rajya Sabha polls, a party statement said.

Apart from Singh and Baraiya from Madhya Pradesh, the Congress has named Tulsi and Phulo Devi Netam from Chhattisgarh, Shahzada Anwar from Jharkhand, Rajiv Satav from Maharashtra, Venugopal and Neeraj Dangi from Rajasthan and Kennedy Cornelius Khyriem from Meghalaya.

