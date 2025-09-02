Dil to bachcha hi hai ji’: Tejashwi Yadav dancing on Patna’s Marine Drive | Watch video

Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader and former Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav was recently seen dancing and making reels on the newly inaugurated Marine Drive expressway in Patna, grabbing attention on social media. RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav is seen dancing with youngsters on Patna’s Marine Drive.(Videograb)

In the viral clips, Tejashwi picked up trending dance moves from young reel creators and even mimicked Hrithik Roshan’s iconic steps, showcasing a more relatable, playful side of the political leader.

Sharing his experience on X, Tejashwi wrote, “Amidst heat, rain, and humidity, the 16-day Voter Rights Yatra concluded yesterday. At night, my nephew who came from Singapore said, ‘Let's go for a drive.’ On the way, we met some young fellow artists on the road. They were singing songs, making reels.”

"When they insisted, we too tried our hand at it. With ease, simplicity, and accessibility, we will march in step with the expectations, aspirations, dreams, and hopes of the youth, rising above caste and religion, resolving to build a new Bihar and bring about a change in power,” he added.

Rohini Acharya, Tejashwi’s sister, shared clips of her brother’s “fun time” on her X handle. The videos show him dancing with young performers to a Bhojpuri number, learning trending hook steps, and at one point, almost twerking.

Captioning one post, Rohini wrote: “Dil to bachcha hi hai ji... masti time @ Patna Marine Drive” — translating to “The heart is still a child, isn't it ... fun time @ Patna Marine Drive.”

Surrounded by security personnel, the RJD leader was also seen interacting with youngsters, enjoying kulhad chai, and discussing schemes he had launched during his tenure in the Bihar government.

“The youth of Bihar want change, they want a growing Bihar under the leadership of Tejashwi Yuva. Through informal dialogue with the youth, there is an opportunity to understand them even better and an infusion of new energy takes place .. Bihar will move forward with youth leadership, along with new thinking,” Acharya wrote in another post on X.

Another video showed Tejashwi Yadav walking with his nephew and a group of young boys cheering for him. Archarya captioned it, “Mama - Bhanja Fun Unlimited at Patna Marine Drive.”

The clips and posts sparked reactions from social media users. One wrote, “Even after being such a big leader, there is neither arrogance nor ego in Tejashwi Yadav ji, this is the hallmark of a true and good leader. The future chief minister of Bihar, Tejashwi Yadav, is a person of a very simple nature.”

Another user added, “Patna's Marine Drive and Tejashwi Ji's simple and approachable style among the youth there... The real strength of leadership is this — walking step by step with the enthusiastic youth. The energy of the youth is Bihar's true capital, and Tejashwi Ji recognizes that capital and nurtures it too.”

The videos and reactions have painted Tejashwi Yadav as a leader who blends political presence with relatability, connecting with Bihar’s youth while showcasing a more personal, light-hearted side.