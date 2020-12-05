‘Hats off to all of you’: Diljit Dosanjh visits Singhu border, praises farmers

india

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 18:49 IST

After extending his support to the cause of the protesting farmers on social media, which led to an ugly spat with actor Kangana Ranaut, singer and actor Diljit Dosanjh on Saturday joined the farmers’ protest at Singhu border and addresses the protesters from the stage. “We have only one request to Centre..please fulfil the demands of our farmers. Everyone is sitting here peacefully and entire country is with farmers,” Diljit said. Diljit’s presence at the gathering was a surprise as Delhi Police said they had no prior information on Diljit as he came to the site from Haryana.

The protesting farmers earlier decided that they would not allow any politicians to speak from their platform.

Lauding the farmers for embarking on this ‘Dilli Chalo’ protest amid freezing cold, police resistance, the singer said, “farmers have created a new history. This history would be narrated to future generations. Farmers’ issues should not be diverted by anyone.”

On Friday, Diljit posted two photos of the farmers’ protest with #standwithfarmerschallange.

Diljit’s visit to the Singhu border comes as the crucial talks between the farmer union leaders and the Central ministers are going on at Vigyan Bhawan. Protests will continue in the peaceful way it has been going on if the Centre doesn’t agree to withdraw the laws, the farmers have already warned. They have also called for a Bharat Bandh on December 8 and threatened to intensify their agitation and block more roads leading to the national capital.The overall protest against the three farm laws that the farmers fear will coporatise farming has gathered steam on Saturday as farmers from Bilaspur, Uttarakhand reached UP-Delhi border.

The Centre has reiterated that it is open to address all concerns raised by the farmers. The union leaders too are stern on their point that they won’t settle for anything short of the withdrawal of the laws. They have made it clear that they don’t want any amendment. Union agriculture minister Narendra Singh Tomar had earlier urged the farmers to withdraw their protests as talks are going on. On Saturday, the minister urged the senior citizen and the children at the protest sites to go home.