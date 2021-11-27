Direct flight to Morocco will boost bilateral trade: Karnataka Minister

Karnataka Minister Dr CN Ashwath Narayan on Friday said that direct flight connectivity between the state and Morocco will boost trade relations.

“Direct flight connectivity between the state of Karnataka and Morocco will boost trade relations and transactions will be benefitting both,” Narayan said on Friday.

Participating in the roadshow organized by the AMDIE (a Moroccan Investment and Export Development Agency) in partnership with the Embassy of Morocco to promote “Morocco Now” aiming to attract investments from Karnataka in Morocco, he said: “The state of Karnataka is keen on strengthening bilateral trade relations.”

Appreciating the initiative taken up by the AMDIE, Narayan said, “Both Karnataka and Morocco, should get mutual benefit from the massive human resources that exists in the global city of Bengaluru.”

“Morocco has huge potential in the tourism sector and Karnataka has been a pioneer in emerging technologies. Morocco should consider providing tax rebates to companies from the state which are keen on investing in Morocco,” he said.

Morocco is working on opening a consulate in Bengaluru

Morocco’s Ambassador to India, Mohamed Maliki on Friday said his country is working on opening a consulate in Bengaluru, as part of a plan to increase its presence in India.

A high-level trade delegation from the Kingdom of Morocco, led by Maliki, is on a six-day visit to India, beginning with Bengaluru, to increase bilateral trade between two countries, through ‘Morocco Now’ – the national brand that promotes investments and exports, a release said.

In Bengaluru, the delegation will engage in a series of meetings with the Government of Karnataka officials, industrialists and other professionals, it said, adding that ‘Morocco Now’ roadshows will also be held in Mumbai and New Delhi with a series of similar meetings in these cities as well.

“We have a national plan to increase our presence in India. We currently have consulates in Mumbai and Kolkata and are working on opening one in Bengaluru. Our aim is to grow together and have India as one of our top 10 partners by 2025. We have outsourced visa services whereby potential investors can apply in cities wherever they are and multiple visas for a period of one year will be processed within 3 to 5 days,” Maliki said.