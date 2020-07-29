e-paper
‘Dirt on social media’: Babul Supriyo comes out in support of Alia Bhatt, slams trolls over Sushant Singh Rajput’s death

The BJP MP described the trolling against Alia Bhatt on social media as “criminal” and urged the Mumbai Police to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

india Updated: Jul 29, 2020 14:50 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Supriyo also said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death calls for a thorough investigation and that the matter is “completely different” from the nepotism debate in Bollywood.
         

Minister of State (MoS) environment Babul Supriyo came in support of Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt who is being trolled over the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. In a series of tweets, the Bharatiya Janata Party MP slammed Bollywood director Mahesh Bhatt for comparing Rajput to late actress Parveen Babi and said that because of such comments Alia Bhatt had to face “dirt on social media”.

“Here’s the prob•If a super-matured senior personality like #MaheshBhatt met #SushanthSinghRajput just twice, what gave him the right to compare #SSR to Parveen Babijee?Its bcuz of Maheshji/Mukeshji’s comments that super-talented @aliaa08 had to face such ‘Dirt’ on SocialMedia,” Supriyo tweeted.

He described the trolling against Alia Bhatt on social media as “criminal” and urged the Mumbai Police to arrest the culprits at the earliest.

 Also read: From theft to cheating - Sushant Singh Rajput’s father charges against Rhea Chakraborty

“Ws appalled to see the kind of ‘criminal’ trolling @aliaa08 had to face•Wud expect @MumbaiPolice to identity&arrest the culprits soon•Yes, StarKids do get gr8 launches easily but it’s only talent that defines if they meet success or failure & @aliaa08 hs proved she pure talent,” his tweet read.

He also said that actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death calls for a thorough investigation and that the matter is “completely different” from the nepotism debate in Bollywood.

“Wil not allow Bollywood to be maligned & singled for Nepotism• It’s exits every Field•Finding the circumstances that led to #SSR’s death, probing all criminal aspects, if any, is completely different frm the Nepotism/Outsider/Insider debate,” he said.

Meanwhile, Rajput’s death case takes a new twist with the actor’s father levelling a range of allegations against his rumoured girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and six others.

Krishna Kumar Singh has alleged that Chakraborty had kept the actor from his family and completely in her possession. She was also handling his bank account. “It was also reported that crores of rupees were withdrawn from his bank account,” Sanjay Singh, inspector general of police (Patna Central Zone).

“At one point of time, my son decided to give up films, settle down in Coorg and pursue farming. He was blackmailed by Chakraborty who threatened him that she would make his medical history public and let the world know that he was mentally unstable, putting his career in jeopardy,” the father stated in the FIR.

top news
Indian Air Force with Rafale has plan to take the fight to China
‘Touch the sky with glory’: INS Kolkata welcomes Rafale contingent
Rafale is a game changer, Chinese J 20 does not even come close, says former air chief Dhanoa
Ashok Gehlot meets governor after he sends back proposal on assembly session again
Sachin Pilot tweets birthday wish for Rajasthan speaker amid fight in court
Babul comes out in support of Alia, slams trolls over Sushant’s death
He treats everyone as captain: Raina names ‘next MS Dhoni’ of India
Trump on Twitter removing Covid video he posted, defends hydroxychloroquine
