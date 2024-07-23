 Disability affairs department allocated ₹1225 crore in budget | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Jul 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Disability affairs department allocated 1225 crore in budget

PTI |
Jul 23, 2024 03:28 PM IST

Disability affairs department allocated ₹1225 crore in budget

New Delhi, The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has been allocated a total of 1,225.27 crore in the fiscal year 2024-2025, a marginal increase of 0.02 per cent from the previous year's revised estimate of 1,225.01 crore.

Disability affairs department allocated <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1225 crore in budget
Disability affairs department allocated 1225 crore in budget

The budget emphasises the continuation and expansion of key programmes aimed at improving the lives of persons with disabilities through various schemes and projects.

A significant portion of the budget is dedicated to the National Program for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, with 615.33 crore allocated for this fiscal year, up from 502 crore in the revised budget for 2023-24.

The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has been allocated a total of 1,225.27 crore in the fiscal year 2024-25, a marginal increase of 0.02 per cent from the previous year's revised estimate of 1,225.01 crore.

This programme includes 315 crore for Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances, an increase from 305 crore. The Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme has seen a notable increase from 130 crore to 165.00 crore.

Additionally, the Scheme for Implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act is allocated 135 crore, more than doubling the previous year's revised estimate of 67 crore.

Educational support remains a priority, with 142.68 crore earmarked for Scholarships for Students with Disabilities. This is slightly down from the previous year's 155 crore but continues to reflect a commitment to empowering students with disabilities through higher education opportunities.

The department's support for autonomous bodies includes significant funding, although there are some reductions compared to the previous year.

The National University of Rehabilitation Science and Disability Studies and the Rehabilitation Council of India maintain steady allocations.

However, funding for the Centre for Disability Sports has been reduced from 76 crores to 25 crores.

Support to national institutes is set at 370 crore, a decrease from the revised estimate of 408.75 crore. The budgetary support to the national trust is reduced from 35 crore to 25 crore.

Public sector undertakings, such as the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation and the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, have been allocated a combined total of 194 crore, maintaining consistent support for these critical organisations.

The establishment expenditure for the central administration, including the Secretariat and the Chief Commissioner of Persons with Disabilities , is set at 42.75 crore. This includes 41.55 crores for the Secretariat and 20 lakh for the CCPD.

The department also focuses on regional development, with 75.8 crore allocated for the North Eastern Areas, up from 65.7 crores.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

See more

Stay updated with the latest India News on Budget 2024 Live, including Income Tax Live Updates coverage, Stock market Live reactions, and key highlights. Follow our live updates to get real-time insights and detailed analysis of Budget 2024.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / India News / Disability affairs department allocated 1225 crore in budget
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On