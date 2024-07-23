New Delhi, The Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities has been allocated a total of ₹1,225.27 crore in the fiscal year 2024-2025, a marginal increase of 0.02 per cent from the previous year's revised estimate of ₹1,225.01 crore. Disability affairs department allocated ₹ 1225 crore in budget

The budget emphasises the continuation and expansion of key programmes aimed at improving the lives of persons with disabilities through various schemes and projects.

A significant portion of the budget is dedicated to the National Program for the Welfare of Persons with Disabilities, with ₹615.33 crore allocated for this fiscal year, up from ₹502 crore in the revised budget for 2023-24.

This programme includes ₹315 crore for Assistance to Disabled Persons for Purchase/Fitting of Aids and Appliances, an increase from ₹305 crore. The Deendayal Disabled Rehabilitation Scheme has seen a notable increase from ₹130 crore to ₹165.00 crore.

Additionally, the Scheme for Implementation of the Persons with Disabilities Act is allocated ₹135 crore, more than doubling the previous year's revised estimate of ₹67 crore.

Educational support remains a priority, with ₹142.68 crore earmarked for Scholarships for Students with Disabilities. This is slightly down from the previous year's ₹155 crore but continues to reflect a commitment to empowering students with disabilities through higher education opportunities.

The department's support for autonomous bodies includes significant funding, although there are some reductions compared to the previous year.

The National University of Rehabilitation Science and Disability Studies and the Rehabilitation Council of India maintain steady allocations.

However, funding for the Centre for Disability Sports has been reduced from ₹76 crores to ₹25 crores.

Support to national institutes is set at ₹370 crore, a decrease from the revised estimate of ₹408.75 crore. The budgetary support to the national trust is reduced from ₹35 crore to ₹25 crore.

Public sector undertakings, such as the National Handicapped Finance and Development Corporation and the Artificial Limbs Manufacturing Corporation of India, have been allocated a combined total of ₹194 crore, maintaining consistent support for these critical organisations.

The establishment expenditure for the central administration, including the Secretariat and the Chief Commissioner of Persons with Disabilities , is set at ₹42.75 crore. This includes ₹41.55 crores for the Secretariat and ₹20 lakh for the CCPD.

The department also focuses on regional development, with ₹75.8 crore allocated for the North Eastern Areas, up from ₹65.7 crores.

