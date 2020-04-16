Disagree with PM, but we have to be united in fight against Covid-19: Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said he differs with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on many issues, but at a time when coronavirus disease Covid-19 is spreading rapidly, it is time to stand united.

“I don’t want to get involved in ‘Tu Tu Main Main’ (blame game) as the country is fighting a tough battle against the virus and we will only be successful to contain it when everybody works together,” Gandhi said at a press conference organised by Congress via video-conferencing.

“There should be no declaration of victory, it is a long fight. I disagree with PM Modi on a lot of issues but we have to unite and not fight. We have to defeat the virus together,” he added.

He suggested that the Prime Minister should listen more to the chief ministers.

“Our strength to fight Covid-19 is at state and district level. Success in Wayanad has been due to district level machinery. So, I suggest that the approach to fight against Covid should not be top-down but bottom-up. Prime Minister should empower states,” Rahul added.

Gandhi also said that lockdown is not a solution to defeat Covid-19 but a pause button and stressed the need for having a comprehensive exit strategy in place to ensure that the coronavirus does not come back once the restrictions are lifted.

Extending his support to PM Modi, the Centre and all state governments in the fight against Covid-19, he demanded immediate scaling up of the testing facilities to contain the pandemic.

Rahul Gandhi said that the government should think of the exit strategy and economic burden which is going to come in months. “Decide what your exit strategy would be after the lockdown,” he said.