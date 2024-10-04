Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Oct 04, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

‘Disappointing, condemnable but not surprising’: MEA on Zakir Naik's Pakistan visit

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Oct 04, 2024 05:32 PM IST

The controversial Islamic preacher, a fugitive in India, arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday for a month-long tour.

Conveying India's ‘disappointment’ over the visit to Pakistan of controversial Islamic preacher Zakir Naik, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described the visit as 'condemnable' but added it was not 'surprising.'

Islamic preacher Zakir Naik (File Photo/Reuters)
Islamic preacher Zakir Naik (File Photo/Reuters)

MEA spokesperson Randheer Jaiswal made the statement at a press briefing on Friday.

"We have seen reports that he has been fitted into Pakistan and warmly welcomed there," Jaiswal said, referring to Naik.

"It is not surprising to us that an Indian fugitive has received a high-level welcome in Pakistan. It is disappointing and condemnable but not surprising," the spokesperson stated further.

Naik, 58, arrived in the neighbouring nation on Tuesday for the month-long tour. He will deliver lectures in Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan, and Karachi and Lahore, its largest and second-largest cities.

A day after his arrival, he met Pakistan prime minister Shehbaz Sharif in Islamabad. Also, this is his first visit to that country since 1992.

Naik is wanted in India for alleged money laundering and for inciting 'extremism' through ‘hate speeches.’ He fled in 2016 and became a permanent resident of Malaysia.

Also Read | Zakir Naik case shouldn’t deter enhancing India-Malaysia relations: Malaysian PM

Also, he runs a channel called 'Peace TV' that has been banned by the governments of India, Bangladesh, and Sri Lanka, due to its 'controversial' nature. Additionally, Naik has been denied entry into Canada and the United Kingdom.

A vocal critic of the Narendra Modi government, the Islamic preacher targeted it recently over the proposed Waqf amendment bill, saying that if passed by Parliament, the legislation would ‘snatch thousands of mosques, madrasas, graveyards and lakhs of acres of land from Indian Muslims.'

Hitting back, Union minister Kiren Rijiju accused him of spreading ‘false and fake propaganda.’ Rijiu also claimed the latter was trying to create ‘communal disturbances’ in the country.

Get Current Updates on...
See more
Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On