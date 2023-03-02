‘Discussed peace in border areas’: Jaishankar meets Chinese counterpart Qin Gang

External affairs minister S Jaishankar on Thursday met his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang on the sidelines of the G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet in New Delhi.



“Met Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang on sidelines of #G20FMM this afternoon. Our discussions were focused on addressing current challenges to the bilateral relationship, especially peace and tranquillity in the border areas. We also spoke about the G20 agenda", the minister tweeted.



Qin is a close aide of Chinese president Xi Jinping and is on his first visit to India since replacing Wang Yi as the foreign minister. External affairs minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Qin Gang during bilateral talks along the sidelines of G20 meet in New Delhi.(Twitter/S Jaishankar)

The India-China meet holds immense significance in wake of the continuing military standoff between the two sides in the Ladakh sector of Line of Actual Control (LAC). The relations between the two countries are the most tensed in the past 60 years since the brutal clash at the Galwan Valley on June 15, 2020.



Prior to his meeting with the Chinese foreign minister, Jaishankar met his US counterpart Antony Blinken wherein the two held discussions on bilateral ties and pressing global issues including the Ukraine conflict.



"Pleased to meet US Secretary of State @SecBlinken on #G20FMM sidelines. Opportunity to review bilateral ties and discuss global issues," Jaishankar tweeted.

It is understood that the Ukraine conflict and India's agenda for the G20 figured in the talks.

