Discussing politics before media does not benefit leaders: DKS

Deputy chief minister DK Shivakumar issued a pointed reminder on Friday, cautioning his party colleagues against discussing internal party matters in public. His remarks came after co-operation minister KN Rajanna and PWD minister Satish Jarkiholi openly expressed interest in becoming the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president if Shivakumar steps down, people familiar with the matter said. Karnataka deputy CM DK Shivakumar at the Congress working committee meeting in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI)

“It doesn’t benefit any politician or political party to discuss politics before the media,” Shivakumar told reporters, signalling disapproval of display of ambition publicly. Currently, state Congress president Shivakumar said that internal discussions should remain within party circles.

Both Rajanna and Jarkiholi, considered close allies of chief minister Siddaramaiah, recently indicated their readiness to take over the KPCC president’s role, in case Shivakumar vacates the position, in line with the party’s “one person, one post” policy. Shivakumar, however, appears disinclined to relinquish the KPCC presidency, especially with the upcoming zilla and taluk panchayat elections, Congress functionaries aware of the matter said.

When asked about his recent meeting with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Shivakumar said that the conversation revolved around organisational matters rather than leadership changes. “I met him to discuss the modalities of the 100th anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi assuming the AICC presidency. December 28 is the Congress’ Foundation Day, and more than 300 leaders are expected to participate in the event,” he said, adding that Kharge promised to raise the matter with the Congress Working Committee.

On the topic of cabinet expansion, Shivakumar dismissed speculation about imminent changes. “There is one vacant ministerial position, but no discussions have occurred regarding filling it. Expansion will happen when time is appropriate,” he said, signalling no urgency for immediate reshuffling.

Shivakumar also shed light on his scheduled meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, focusing on irrigation issues critical to Karnataka, particularly the Kalasa-Banduri project. Talking about the meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said that the aim was to focus on Karnataka’s irrigation issues, particularly the Kalasa-Banduri project. “On Thursday, we met Union ministers Bhupender Yadav and Pralhad Joshi to address the pending approvals related to the environment ministry. Both were receptive to our requests. Since the PM chairs the National Wildlife Board, we presented our concerns to him,” he said.