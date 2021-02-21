Disengagement process with China complete after 9 rounds of talks: Rajnath Singh
- Singh added that China has agreed to withdraw from the territory it has encroached.
Union defence minister Rajnath Singh on Sunday said that the disengagement process between India and China is complete “after nine rounds of military and diplomatic talks.” Singh was speaking at BJP’s youth conference in Salem district in poll-bound Tamil Nadu. “As the defence minister, I have to tell you about what is happening in the India-China standoff,” Singh said.
“After nine rounds of talks, a scenario favourable to us has happened. Congress alleges that we have ceded Indian territory but as long I’ve my blood and life in this body, we will never cede even an inch to any country. The country will not allow any "unilateral action" on our border by anyone. We will not keep quiet. After nine rounds of diplomatic and military talks, disengagement is complete,” Singh said, adding that China has agreed to withdraw from the territory it has encroached.
The standoff between the neighbouring countries began last May and saw both sides deploy 50,000 troops each. Senior military commanders of the Indian Army and China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) have had several rounds of meetings in eastern Ladakh to discuss further disengagement of their troops along the contested Line of Actual Control (LAC).
Also read: India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence
Singh attacked the Congress for ‘doubting the sacrifice’ of the Indian Army and soldiers and questioned if the Congress was good or bad to which the crowd replied in the latter. “I want to give you the confidence that under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's unity, territorial integrity, sovereignty will never be compromised,” Singh said.
The defence minister participated in the rally along with Bengaluru MP and BJP Yuva Morcha president Tejasvi Surya and senior state BJP leaders.
The BJP, which has a meagre presence in the southern state, will face the Assembly elections in April- May in alliance with the ruling AIADMK.
“We will have A two-thirds majority. Lotus flower and two leaves combination can bring prosperity to Tamil Nadu,” said Singh. He criticised the principal opposition led by DMK with Congress in the fold as “strange bedfellows”. Singh spoke of central schemes having benefited Tamil Nadu and that the state’s youngsters and women had sought the highest loans to the tune of 33,087 crores under the Mudra Yojana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Narrow escape for Kamal Nath, Congress leaders after lift in Indore hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Crowd gathering doesn't lead to revocation of laws: Agriculture minister Tomar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
4,070 new Covid-19 cases, 15 deaths recorded in Kerala
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
PM Modi will visit Assam, Bengal on Monday to launch several projects
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Disengagement process with China complete after 9 rounds of talks: Rajnath Singh
- Singh added that China has agreed to withdraw from the territory it has encroached.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Odisha issues fresh guidelines to avoid possible Covid resurgence
- The advisory said district administration and police would check and ensure strict observance of Covid-l9 safety protocols.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
In poll-bound Bengal, TMC govt reduces petrol, diesel prices by Re 1
- The TMC held three big roadshows in Kolkata on Sunday in protest against hike in fuel prices.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Farmers announce series of events to further escalate protest
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
India, Maldives sign agreements for developing naval harbour, boosting defence
- India extended a $50 million line of credit for defence projects.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poor cellular network forces MP minister to climb giant wheel to make calls
- The Ashok Nagar district administration said they held a meeting with cellular companies to map poor network areas and install signal towers accordingly.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
News updates from HT: 'Not afraid of any intimidation,' says Mamata Banerjee
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Andhra Pradesh gram panchayat polls: Over 81% polling recorded in final phase
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Government well aware of fiscal management': FM Nirmala Sitaraman
- The finance minister said this year's Union budget was about setting the path for the next decade.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Should we impose another lockdown, I am asking you': Top quotes from Thackeray
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre, UP govt working for big business houses’ welfare: Priyanka Gandhi
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the BJP government of taking cover under the National Green Tribunal’s orders to provide benefits to the mining mafia and big industrialists to exploit natural resources.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox