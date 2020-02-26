e-paper
Home / India News / ‘Disgraceful’: Aaditya Thackeray pans Devendra Fadnavis for bangles comment

'Disgraceful': Aaditya Thackeray pans Devendra Fadnavis for bangles comment

Devendra Fadnavis had targeted the Shiv Sena for its silence on AIMIM leader Waris Pathan’s controversial remark recently.

india Updated: Feb 26, 2020 11:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aaditya Thackeray has sought an apology from former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.
Aaditya Thackeray has sought an apology from former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. (HT Photo)
         

Maharashtra tourism minister Aaditya Thackeray Wednesday described former chief minister Devenda Fadnavis’ comment that Shiv Saniks were “wearing bangles” for its silence on AIMIM leader Waris Pathan’s controversial remark recently, as disgraceful and demanded an apology.

“Shri @Dev_Fadnavis ji, normally I choose not to comment back. Kindly apologise abt bangles comment: bangles are worn by the strongest of all- the women. Politics can go on, but we need to change this discourse. Rather disgraceful coming from a fmr CM,” Thackeray, who also heads the Sena’s youth wing, tweeted.

Targetting Shiv Sena’s silence over the recent controversial remark by AIMIM leader Waris Pathan, Fadnavis on Tuesday said the Uddhav Thackeray-led party might be “wearing bangles” but the BJP was not and knew how to retaliate.

Fadnavis’ comment during an address at a protest by the BJP against Maharashtra government over issues related to farmers and women.

At a rally against the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) in Karnataka earlier this month, AIMIM national spokesman Pathan is reported to have said that “15 crore (Muslims) are enough for 100 crore (Hindus)” in the country.

Last Saturday, Maharashtra home minister Anil Deshmukh said the state police was probing Pathan’s comments. Pathan is an ex-MLA from Mumbai.

Deshmukh who is from the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), had also said that his department would take appropriate action, if necessary, against Pathan.

