'Dishonest, immature': DMK hits out at Congress, Rahul Gandhi as INDIA bloc rift widens

As the rift in the INDIA bloc widens, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) on Tuesday hit out at Congress and Lok Sabha Leader of the Opposition Rahul Gandhi, accusing him of "weakening" the opposition alliance.

In its official mouthpiece, 'Murasoli', the regional party alleged that while the Congress seeks the support of its allies during national parliamentary elections, it often works to undermine them during state-level assembly polls.(X/@RahulGandhi)

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The attack from DMK follows its rift with the Congress in the aftermath of the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, when the INC announced an alliance with Vijay's Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

In its official mouthpiece, 'Murasoli', the regional party alleged that while the Congress seeks the support of its allies during national parliamentary elections, it often works to undermine them during state-level assembly polls.

"In state after state where assembly elections are held, Congress has done everything possible to prevent fellow INDIA bloc partners from coming to power. Yet, when parliamentary elections arrive, it seeks their support in the name of fighting the BJP," the mouthpiece said.

Despite skipping the INDIA bloc meeting in New Delhi on June 8 over the Congress's "betrayal,' the DMK alleged that several leaders expressed their dissatisfaction with the Congress relationships, adding that Gandhi "did not appreciate the comments and was caught off-guard."

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{{^usCountry}} "Rahul Gandhi apparently did not anticipate such criticism. At a meeting convened to discuss opposition unity against the BJP, Congress itself became the principal target of criticism. The responsibility for that lies with Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity and dishonesty," the DMK's mouthpiece added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Rahul Gandhi apparently did not anticipate such criticism. At a meeting convened to discuss opposition unity against the BJP, Congress itself became the principal target of criticism. The responsibility for that lies with Rahul Gandhi's political immaturity and dishonesty," the DMK's mouthpiece added. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Adding to the comments in Murasoli, DMK leader TKS Elangovan told ANI that whatever Rahul Gandhi has to say, "Tamil Nadu will not accept." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Adding to the comments in Murasoli, DMK leader TKS Elangovan told ANI that whatever Rahul Gandhi has to say, "Tamil Nadu will not accept." {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} "Immediately after the elections, his MLAs shifted their allegiance to TVK, and two of his MLAs got minister posts. Now, whatever he speaks, the people of Tamil Nadu will not accept," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} "Immediately after the elections, his MLAs shifted their allegiance to TVK, and two of his MLAs got minister posts. Now, whatever he speaks, the people of Tamil Nadu will not accept," he said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In another attack, the DMK's IT cell took to X to slam the former ally, stating that the Congress 'jumped ship the minute they saw a shiny new toy.' {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In another attack, the DMK's IT cell took to X to slam the former ally, stating that the Congress 'jumped ship the minute they saw a shiny new toy.' {{/usCountry}}

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"We carried the INC on our shoulders when they were fighting for their political survival, only for them to jump ship the second they saw a shiny new toy. It just proves that the "brother" hasn't grown up at all; he’s still a massive joke," said the statement on X.

"Don't come running back to us when the tide turns. Good luck surviving!" the IT cell added further.

(With inputs from ANI)

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