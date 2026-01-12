Dismissed IAS Puja Khedkar makes news again, this time for a bizarre theft at her Pune home

Dismissed IAS probationer Puja Khedkar reported a bizarre theft at her bungalow in Pune's Aundh area as she alleged that a domestic worker sedated her parents and household staff before fleeing with valuables, including mobile phones, police said. The incident was reported to Chatushrungi police late on Saturday night. File photo of dismissed IAS probationer Puja Khedkar. (ANI file photo)

HT has reported that she told the police over the phone that a theft had taken place at her family’s bungalow on Baner Road.

What happened? Police said when they reached the Khedkar family's house, they found the watchman, identified as Jitendra Singh, lying unconscious in the parking area.

Inside the house, Puja's parents, Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, were found unconscious on their bed and had been tied up. Cupboards in their room and three other rooms had been opened, and belongings were found scattered on the floor, indicating a possible burglary.

An ambulance was immediately called, and the watchman and Puja's parents were taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. Family’s driver, Dadasaheb Dhakane, was found unconscious in another room, while the cook, Sujit Roy, was found unconscious in a room outside the bungalow as the police carried out further search around the house. The two were also shifted to the hospital.

Puja said that the family had hired a house help from Nepal recently and she administered sedatives to her and her parents and tied them up after they fell unconscious, PTI reported.

How was the police informed? In her verbal statement to the police, Puja alleged that a “recently hired domestic worker, reportedly from Nepal, mixed sedatives in food or drinks, rendering her parents and staff unconscious,” a police officer told HT. Puja claimed that she was tied up during the incident, managed to free herself later, and contacted the police using another phone, according to the news agency PTI.

‘Unusual circumstances, varying accounts’ Puja had not lodged a written complaint yet or provided details about any other valuables she claimed to have been stolen.

“We are trying to establish the sequence of events, the role of each staff member present at the time, and whether valuables were actually stolen,” a senior police officer said.

Senior officials said the unusual circumstances and varying accounts have made the case complex, and forensic teams are likely to be involved as the inquiry progresses.

DCP (Zone IV) Chilumula Rajnikanth said that a case would be registered by tonight or shortly thereafter. He stated that the accused had been employed at the household around fifteen days ago and allegedly administered sedatives to the parents, the cook, and the watchman.

“The suspect reportedly observed the household closely, familiarised himself with the routines, and planned the theft carefully, without forcing entry. Details of the valuables stolen are yet to be ascertained, as the parents are currently admitted to a hospital ,” he told HT.

Many rows of Khedkar family Puja is accused of misrepresenting facts in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination to avail herself of reservation benefits. She has refuted all the allegations against her, even after she was dismissed during IAS probation.

In September last year, the Khedkar family was under the scanner over the alleged kidnapping of a truck driver after he reportedly brushed against a Land Cruiser SUV belonging to the family. Investigations said Khedkar’s father along with his bodyguard forced the driver into the SUV and took him to a bungalow.

A case was registered after a complaint from the truck owner under Section 137(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against two unidentified persons for kidnapping. The SUV was subsequently tracked to Pune using technical analysis. When police reached Puja Khedkar's residence, her mother reportedly obstructed their entry, leading to a heated confrontation. The team eventually entered the premises, rescued the driver, and returned him safely to Navi Mumbai.