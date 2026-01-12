Did PSLV-C62 succeed? ISRO says satellite deployment unconfirmed

ISRO’s PSLV-C62 mission ran into trouble on Monday after a disturbance was observed in the third stage of the rocket, leading to a deviation from its planned flight path and leaving the deployment of its satellites unconfirmed. PSLV-C62/EOS-N1 Mission rocket minutes before its liftoff from the first launch pad of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre. (X/@ISRO)

The PSLV-C62 rocket had lifted off from the First Launch Pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre carrying the EOS-N1 (Anvesha) Earth observation satellite along with 14 co-passenger satellites. However, ISRO later said the mission encountered an anomaly and that it was analysing telemetry and flight data to determine the outcome.

“Today, we had attempted the PSLV-C62 launch mission. We are analysing the data and shall come back to you,” ISRO said in a brief statement.

ISRO chief V Narayanan said a disturbance was detected in the third stage of the rocket, following which PSLV-C62 deviated from its intended flight path. He added that a detailed analysis of the mission was underway.

Due to the anomaly, ISRO has not yet confirmed whether EOS-N1 and the 14 co-passenger satellites were successfully placed into their intended polar sun-synchronous orbit. Telemetry data from the vehicle is being examined to establish the status of the spacecraft and payloads.

The PSLV-C62 mission was intended to be India’s first space launch of 2026 and the 64th flight of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle. It also followed the last PSLV mission in 2025, which had been aborted due to a technical observation, making Monday’s attempt especially significant for ISRO.

The rocket was scheduled to deploy the Earth observation satellite first, followed by 14 domestic and international co-passenger satellites arranged through NewSpace India Ltd, ISRO’s commercial arm. The mission also included a planned in-orbit demonstration of a small re-entry capsule from a Spanish startup.

ISRO said it will share a detailed update once the ongoing analysis of the anomaly and telemetry data is completed.