Puja Khedkar alleges house help sedated family, stole valuables; probe launched

Pune police launched an investigation after dismissed IAS probationer Puja Khedkar reported a bizarre theft at her family’s bungalow in Aundh, claiming that a domestic worker sedated her parents and household staff before fleeing with valuables. In her verbal statement to the police, Khedkar alleged that a “recently hired domestic worker, reportedly from Nepal, mixed sedatives in food or drinks, rendering her parents and staff unconscious,” the officer said. (HT FILE)

The incident was reported to Chatushrungi police late on Saturday night. Khedkar informed the police over the phone that a theft had taken place at her family’s bungalow on Baner Road, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

According to a senior police officer, the incident allegedly occurred around 1.30 am on January 11 at bungalow number 112. On arrival, policemen found the watchman, identified as Jitendra Singh, lying unconscious in the parking area.

Inside the bungalow, Khedkar’s parents, Dilip and Manorama Khedkar, were found unconscious on their bed. Cupboards in their room and three other rooms had been opened, and belongings were found scattered on the floor, indicating a possible burglary.

Police said an ambulance was immediately called, and the watchman and Khedkar’s parents were taken to a nearby hospital for emergency treatment. During further checks, the family’s driver, Dadasaheb Dhakane, was found unconscious in another room, while the cook, Sujit Roy, was found unconscious in a room outside the bungalow. Both were also shifted to the hospital.

In her verbal statement to the police, Khedkar alleged that a “recently hired domestic worker, reportedly from Nepal, mixed sedatives in food or drinks, rendering her parents and staff unconscious,” the officer said. Khedkar further claimed that she was tied up during the incident, managed to free herself later, and contacted the police.

Puja was accompanied by her two brothers, Vinay and Harshad Budhwant. However, she had not lodged a written complaint yet or provided details about any other valuables she claimed to have been stolen.

“We are trying to establish the sequence of events, the role of each staff member present at the time, and whether valuables were actually stolen,” a senior police officer said.

Senior officials said the unusual circumstances and varying accounts have made the case complex, and forensic teams are likely to be involved as the inquiry progresses.

DCP (Zone IV) Chilumula Rajnikanth said that a case would be registered by tonight or shortly thereafter. He stated that the accused had been employed at the household around fifteen days ago and allegedly administered sedatives to the parents, the cook, and the watchman. “ The suspect reportedly observed the household closely, familiarised himself with the routines, and planned the theft carefully, without forcing entry. Details of the valuables stolen are yet to be ascertained, as the parents are currently admitted to a hospital ,” he told Hindustan Times.

Khedkar is accused of misrepresenting facts in her application for the 2022 UPSC civil services examination to avail herself of reservation benefits. She has refuted all the allegations against her.