Dispose ash from Union Carbide waste within 2 months: MP High Court to state government

The Madhya Pradesh high court on Monday directed the state government to dispose the residual ash generated from the disposal of toxic waste from the Union Carbide at a facility in Dhar district within two months by withdrawing its previous order to engage experts for the process. The state government had approached the high court, seeking a review of its October 8 order.

The state government had approached the high court, seeking a review of its October 8 order that directed the state to file a report citing alternate sites for containment and also inform the court whether a global tender was floated in order to get the best technical expertise for the disposal of the toxic waste.

After hearing the petition on Monday, a division bench of the high court, comprising justices Vivek Kumar Singh and Ajay Nirankari, said, “...we are of the considered view to keep the order dated October 8, 2025 in abeyance and direct the state to comply with the order dated December 3, 2024 that said timely scientific disposal of toxic waste and ashes within a period of two months subject to opinion of the expert committee constituted by this court.”

Meanwhile, a separate petition filed in the high court raised concerns that the ash contains radioactive materials. The petition noted that the technology required to safely destroy such waste is currently available only in Japan and Germany.