Dispose SC/ST atrocity cases quickly: Karnataka CM Bommai to officials

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Monday directed officials for speedy and swift disposal of atrocity cases against Scheduled Caste, Scheduled Tribe (SC/ST) after reports of long delays in initiating processes in such cases across the state.

Chairing a meeting of the state level vigilance and monitoring committee under SC/ ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act 1989, Bommai directed the social welfare department to coordinate with the home ministry on these matters.

“He (CM) directed the officials to review (the) action taken report on the decision taken in the meeting every month. It was decided to hold (a) quarterly meeting of the committee, in case there are issues that need to be addressed immediately. He directed to ensure the district level and sub-divisional level committees hold meetings quarterly,” a statement by the chief minister’s office (CMO) stated.

The statements and directions come at a time when Karnataka has seen an increase in cases of atrocities against marginalised sections.

Between April 1, 2020 to March 31, 2021, there have been 2,327 cases of murder, exploitation and other cases on members of the SC/ST community in Karnataka, according to data from the Karnataka government, Hindustan Times reported on July 1.

The number of cases grew from 1,504 cases registered the previous year, according to data from the National Crime Records Bureau. The cases include murder, exploitation, burns and other crimes against the members of the community.

In total, there have been 87 murders, 216 cases of exploitation, 2,024 other instances and 3 incidents of fire, according to government data. The government has given around ₹2,842.38 lakh as compensation for these crimes.

Out of the 2,775 arrested persons and 2,945 have been charge sheeted for crimes and atrocities against SC/ST communities in 2019, while only 50 were convicted and 1,513 were acquitted, data shows.

On June 6, two brothers from the Dalit community were assaulted, abused and humiliated when they approached two barbers for a haircut in Yelaburga taluk in Koppal, one of the most backward villages in the state and country.

But law enforcement authorities, whose duty it is to stop such practices and book those responsible, have also been accused of not just turning a blind eye on such atrocities but also fueling them.

Bommai on Monday said that the authorities should focus on safety and protection of complainants and witnesses and even suggested that, in sensitive cases, they be under police protection. It was also decided to appoint the Additional Advocate General to oversee the process.

The chief minister also said that more than 108,000 applications under Scheduled Tribes and other Traditional Forest Dwellers Act 2006 have been rejected in the state. “To review this matter, it was decided to set up a state level review committee, comprising 3 members representing these communities too,” the CMO said.

Karnataka fares among the poorest in terms of distribution of land deeds to forest dwellers and tribals who have inhabited these lands for generations when compared to its counterparts in southern India, data shows, indicating how issues pertaining to non-dominant caste groups are rarely a priority for the state and its political dispensation, Hindustan Times reported on August 20.

Out of the 275,446 applications received till end of 2020, only 14,667 titles have been distributed, according to the ministry of environment, forest and climate change in a response to the Lok Sabha.

This amounts to 20,813.51 acres of forest land (already distributed) to dwellers who have been demanding proper titles for them to remain in their natural and traditional habitat without being under the sword of eviction.