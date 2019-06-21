Today in New Delhi, India
Jun 21, 2019-Friday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather
HT Logo

Disproportionate assets: ACB raids public servants across Karnataka

The ACB is conducting searches at premises of various public servants across the state of Karnataka.

india Updated: Jun 21, 2019 11:05 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
Bengaluru
Disproportionate assets,ACB raids,public servants across Karnataka
Karnataka ACB officials on Friday carried out searches at properties of public servants in the state who alleged to have disproportionate assets(Bloomberg/Representative Image )

Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday carried out searches at properties of public servants in the state who alleged to have disproportionate assets.

The searches in the state are currently underway, the ACB said.

The ACB is conducting searches at premises of Joint Commissioner Tax Narayanaswami M B, Manager at BAMUL Dr Shivashankar, Junior engineer at Panchayath Raj engineering subdivision Arshad Pasha and Assistance Engineer Special subdivision in PWD Channegowda H S.

More details are awaited.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 11:05 IST

tags

more from india
trending topics