Disproportionate assets: ACB raids public servants across Karnataka

Karnataka Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials on Friday carried out searches at properties of public servants in the state who alleged to have disproportionate assets.

The searches in the state are currently underway, the ACB said.

The ACB is conducting searches at premises of Joint Commissioner Tax Narayanaswami M B, Manager at BAMUL Dr Shivashankar, Junior engineer at Panchayath Raj engineering subdivision Arshad Pasha and Assistance Engineer Special subdivision in PWD Channegowda H S.

More details are awaited.

First Published: Jun 21, 2019 11:05 IST