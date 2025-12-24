‘Disrespectful act’: India on demolition of Vishnu statue at Thai-Cambodia border

NEW DELHI: India on Wednesday described the demolition of a Hindu deity’s statue amid clashes on the Cambodia-Thailand border as a disrespectful act and urged the two Southeast Asian nations to return to dialogue and diplomacy to find a solution. The demolition of the statue caused outrage online. (X/AnnQuann)

Cambodian officials have accused Thailand of destroying the statue of Vishnu in a disputed border area, after more than two weeks of military clashes between the neighbours. The statue, located about 100 metres from the border in the Cambodian border province of Preah Vihar and built in 2014, was toppled with an excavator by Thai military personnel on Monday.

External affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal responded to media queries on the demolition of the statue, saying the incident occurred in an area affected by the Thailand-Cambodia border dispute.

“Notwithstanding territorial claims, such disrespectful acts hurt the sentiments of followers around the world, and should not take place,” he said.

“Hindu and Buddhist deities are deeply revered and worshipped by people across the region, as part of our shared civilizational heritage.”

Jaiswal added, “We once again urge the two sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy, to resume peace and avoid any further loss of lives, and damage to property and heritage.”

The demolition of the statue caused outrage online.

The clashes stem from a territorial dispute over the colonial-era demarcation of the 800-km border between Cambodia and Thailand. Several ancient temple complexes are located in disputed areas.

Five days of fighting between the two sides in July killed dozens of people before the US, China and Malaysia brokered a ceasefire. The border conflict reignited in December, killing more than 40 people and displacing around a million.

Military officials from Thailand and Cambodia began talks on Wednesday after both sides agreed to resume the ceasefire.