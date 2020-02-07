Dissent brews within Karnataka BJP after cabinet expansion

india

Updated: Feb 07, 2020 04:10 IST

Ten new MLAs were inducted into the seven-month -old BS Yediyurappa-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in Karnataka amid murmurs of discontent from party loyalists even as members officially played down any talk of dissent. All the ten new ministers had shifted from Congress and Janata Dal (Secular), or JD(S), helping the saffron party topple the 14-month-old coalition government led by HD Kumaraswamy. The BJP had promised the defectors ministerships after they won bypolls .

The 10 who were inducted into the cabinet are ST Somashekar, Ramesh Jarkiholi, Anand Singh, Byrathi Basvraja, Shivaram Hebbar, BC Patil, K Gopaliah, Narayana Gowda, K Sudhakar and Shrimant Patil. Chief minister Yediyurappa said there were no differences in the party and the portfolios would be announced by February 8. The new ministers were inducted at a simple oath-taking ceremony held at Raj Bhavan where Governor Vajubhai Vala administered the oath of office. In what was seen as a mark of protest, several senior leaders, including Umesh Katti, CP Yogeshwar and minister of health and family welfare, BS Sriramulu, were absent from the ceremony. The party headquarter in Bengaluru was deserted. Supporters of the newly inducted ministers chose to celebrate near the Raj Bhavan.

BS Sriramulu said that his absence from the ceremony was due to personal reasons. “I am busy making arrangements for a personal function at home... There are no differences among us.” In an effort to mollify some of the old guard, the CM said seniors like Umesh Katti would “hundred percent be made a minister (at a suitable time)”.

Deputy CM Ashwath Narayan also tried to reassure loyalist BJP MLAs. “The focus should be on stability and development. These people have been inducted for ensuring that happens. Others [who have been left out] will also get an opportunity.” he said.

Reacting to the induction of 10 new MLAs into the cabinet, Congress Legislature Party leader Siddararmiah said, “Although I wish that they work for the people, I am not happy at their induction as it is rewarding defectors. I feel sorry for Yediyurappa, he did not have a free hand to select his ministers.”

Former chief minister HD Kumaraswamy, who claimed he wasn’t invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony, said, “Will the 105 MLAs from BJP let the recent entrants enjoy power?”

The lone defector who won but was not inducted is Mahesh Kumatahalli from Athani constitutency. Political analyst Manjunath said, “The challenges have begun just now. There will be discontent once portfolios are allocated.” After the expansion, the cabinet strength went up to 28, including the chief minister. Karnataka can have a maximum of 34 ministers, which means there are six vacancies still.