e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 17, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / India News / Dissent welcome in democracy, but not disintegration of country: V-P Naidu

Dissent welcome in democracy, but not disintegration of country: V-P Naidu

Vice president M Venkaiah Naidu said unrest and disturbances hamper progress.

india Updated: Feb 17, 2020 04:25 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Ranchi
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu addressing a lecture at Aryabhatta auditorium of Ranchi university in Ranchi on Sunday.
Vice President of India M Venkaiah Naidu addressing a lecture at Aryabhatta auditorium of Ranchi university in Ranchi on Sunday. (Diwakar Prasad/ Hindustan Times)
         

Urging people to use freedom of speech judiciously, vice president M Venkaiah Naidu on Sunday said that dissent is welcome in a democracy but not disintegration of the country.

Naidu, addressing an event here, said democracy means discussions and debates and not disruption, obstruction or destruction. “(Some) people say dissent is required in a democracy.

It is welcome but in the name of dissent, you cannot speak against the nation’s unity and integrity...this has to be understood by all,” he said.

The vice president said unrest and disturbances hamper progress. “We have got to vote in (a party) or vote out (a party) every five years...violence has no place in a democracy. It is against the nation and everyone should understand that.

“Some people advocate that revolution comes through the barrel of a gun. But the ballot is more powerful than a bullet. It is fashion for some people to advocate revolution, but what is required is not revolution but evolution,” Naidu said.

The vice president asserted that the slowdown in the economy is temporary.

“Despite the temporary lull, India is expected to bounce back as the fastest growing economy,” he said. Observing that global powers are appreciating Indian practices in structural reforms, he said, “In the long term, nobody can stop the development story of India.”

tags
top news
FATF meet to focus on Pakistan action over terror funding
FATF meet to focus on Pakistan action over terror funding
J&K holds security meet ahead of elections, will get army’s help
J&K holds security meet ahead of elections, will get army’s help
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
Karachi-bound ship held in Gujarat over cargo that can be used in missile launch
‘Maharashtra govt unnatural, unrealistic’, says BJP chief JP Nadda
‘Maharashtra govt unnatural, unrealistic’, says BJP chief JP Nadda
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
Telangana to pass anti-CAA resolution, urges Centre ‘not to discriminate’
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
Video appears to contradict cops on Dec 15 Jamia action
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
‘Wanted India to know how it feels’: BAN U19 bowler on WC final controversy
Tigers chase tourists in Chhattisgarh, foresters sacked
Tigers chase tourists in Chhattisgarh, foresters sacked
trending topics
Pulwama AttackLove Aaj Kal Movie ReviewIndia vs New ZealandBalakot StrikesOmar AbdullahValentine’s Day WhatsApp stickers

don't miss

latest news

india news