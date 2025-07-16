Search
Wednesday, Jul 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

‘Distortion’: Seers, religious bodies appeal for peace amid Kanwariyas’ vandalism

BySandeep Rawat
Updated on: Jul 16, 2025 06:41 AM IST

ABAP president Mahant Ravindra Puri expressed dismay at the increasing reports of Kanwariya violence and said yatra is about “compassion” and not “aggression”.

Amid recent incidents of violence reported during the ongoing Kanwar Yatra, the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad (ABAP) on Tuesday appealed to devotees to uphold the spiritual sanctity of the age-old pilgrimage and refrain from actions that undermine its religious significance.

Kanwariyas carrying holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar on their way back to their hometown in Alwar district, Rajasthan, during the Kanwar Yatra, at National Highway-48 near Rajiv Chowk, in Gurugram.(Hindustan Times)
Kanwariyas carrying holy water from the Ganga in Haridwar on their way back to their hometown in Alwar district, Rajasthan, during the Kanwar Yatra, at National Highway-48 near Rajiv Chowk, in Gurugram.(Hindustan Times)

According to data from the Mela Police Force Control Room, over 170 kanwariyas have been booked under charges such as hooliganism, rioting, blocking highways, obstructing police officials, breach of peace, and wrongful restraint, among others, in just five days since the Kanwar Yatra began on July 11.

ABAP president Mahant Ravindra Puri expressed dismay at the increasing reports of violence and said the yatra is about “compassion” and not “aggression”. 

“This is not just a journey; it’s a deep act of devotion that dates back to Treta Yug when Lord Parshuram is said to have first brought the Kanwar from Haridwar. Later, Shravan Kumar carried his parents on a Kanwar, symbolising service, sacrifice, and devotion. Kanwariyas must remember they are following the footsteps of such revered figures. This yatra is about compassion and penance, not aggression and chaos, “ he said.

Mahamandaleshwar Swami Harichetnanand Maharaj of the Shri Panchayati Naya Bada Udasin Akhada expressed concerns over “a distortion of the yatra’s essence”. He said, “...We are seeing kanwariyas pass Ganga Jal pitchers like batons in a relay race, which is a distortion of the yatra’s essence...”

Meanwhile, the Uttarakhand high court on Tuesday sought a response from the state’s director general of police Deepam Seth and Panchayati Raj Secretary Chandresh Kumar Yadav on how the state plans to manage conducting Panchayat elections at a time when the state is witnessing huge influx of Kanwariyas and prevailing monsoon conditions across the state. Taking serious note of recent incidents of violence reported during the Kanwar Yatra, the court has directed that the response be submitted by Wednesday, when the case will be heard again.

Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
Get Latest real-time updates on India News, Weather Today and Latest News and Shubhanshu Shukla Earth Return Live on Hindustan Times.
News / India News / ‘Distortion’: Seers, religious bodies appeal for peace amid Kanwariyas’ vandalism
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On